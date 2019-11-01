4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party in Orinda, police say

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Four people have died and four people are injured after a Halloween night shooting during a house party in Orinda, police said.
Police said they were called to the scene at Lucille Way and Knickerbocker Lane around 10:45 p.m.
The Orinda police chief confirmed that the shooting took place at a short-term rental. The East Bay Times reports that a flyer had gone out advertising an Airbnb mansion Halloween party. The party was scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and people were asked to BYOB and BYOW, the report said. People were reportedly told to directly message the host to find the party. There were at least 100 people at the party when authorities arrived.
Police have not released any details about the victims, shooter(s) or the party hosts.
The owner of the home had no comment.
