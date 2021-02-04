FROM THE ARCHIVE: Here's a lookback at 49ers faithful celebrating 2nd Super Bowl victory in SF in 1985

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Florida at the 55th Super Bowl.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be just the third team to ever appear in a Super Bowl in their home region. The other two were the the Los Angeles Rams who appeared in the 1980 Super Bowl in the Rose Bowl, and the San Francisco 49ers who appeared in the 1985 Super Bowl at the old Stanford Stadium.
When the Red and Gold won in 1985, it was its second win in three years---and the first time the Bay Area hosted a Super Bowl championship game which was at Stanford. The Niners won 38 to 16 against the Miami Dolphins.
49ers great Joe Montana was awarded the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.
At the height of the evening, about 12,000 fans and supporters spilled onto the North Beach neighborhood in San Francisco.
San Francisco police used barricades to keep crowds off the street, but as ABC7's David Louie reported, some fans rode in cars with its tops down and others boarded Muni buses to show their enthusiasm.
In this edition of "From The Archive," we take a look back at the 49ers faithful celebrating their team's Super Bowl victory in San Francisco on January 20, 1985.
