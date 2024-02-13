  • Watch Now

49ers return to Bay Area after Super Bowl loss

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
49ers return to Bay Area after Super Bowl loss
The San Francisco 49ers are back in the Bay Area Monday after their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team plane landed in San Jose where seven buses were waiting to take the players and staff back to Levi's Stadium.

The team plane landed in San Jose where seven buses were waiting to take the players and staff back to Levi's Stadium.

MORE: 49ers players say they didn't know Super Bowl overtime rules

Now begins the long off-season of analyzing what the team needs to do next year -- so that the 49ers are able to hold up a Super Bowl trophy for the first time in 30 years.

