49ers getting 'locked in' to play Packers in NFC Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 49ers returned to practice on Wednesday beginning preparations for the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. But ask the team and it's just another day around the facility.

"I know by this background and these helmets next to me there's a lot more dog and pony show and stuff," said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. "But hopefully our players know it's just Wednesday like it's been all year and tomorrow will be Thursday."



49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off his first playoff win as a starter after San Francisco defeated Minnesota in the NFC Divisional playoff.

Definitely, you feel it in there. It's definitely a loose atmosphere, but that's kind of how it's been all year. Guys are loose, but they are locked in at the same time. It's a unique combination. We have the guys that are able to do it," said Garoppolo.

San Francisco was dominant in a 37-8 win over Green Bay back in Week 12, Sunday's stakes are even higher.

"This is about the Green Bay Packers versus the San Francisco 49ers, Two great football teams with the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. It doesn't get any bigger than that," said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

The 49ers traded for a veteran wide receiver and 2-time Super Bowl Champion for moments like this.



I feel like when you have that kind of chemistry, and it's all throughout this team and all throughout this organization, I feel like when you have that, the sky is the limit. We're not in this position- it's not a coincidence, you know. We worked our butt off on the field and off the field and I feel like we are deserving of this moment and we got to take advantage of it," said Sanders.

