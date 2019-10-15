SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Nob Hill in San Francisco Monday.
The incident involved a cable car that was headed toward Union Square on Muni's Powell and Hyde Line.
The conditions of those injured are not known at this time.
ABC7's Sky 7 chopper flew above the scene along Washington Street, near Jones Street.
Video shows transportation officials and police at the scene.
It appears that a truck was involved in the collision.
SFPD and Muni are both investigating what happened.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
5 hurt in accident involving cable car on San Francisco's Nob Hill
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News