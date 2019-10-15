5 hurt in accident involving cable car on San Francisco's Nob Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Nob Hill in San Francisco Monday.

The incident involved a cable car that was headed toward Union Square on Muni's Powell and Hyde Line.

The conditions of those injured are not known at this time.

ABC7's Sky 7 chopper flew above the scene along Washington Street, near Jones Street.

Video shows transportation officials and police at the scene.

It appears that a truck was involved in the collision.

SFPD and Muni are both investigating what happened.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nob hillsan franciscopublic transportationmunisfpdinvestigationcrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen thief steals Dali piece from San Francisco gallery
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
CPUC sanctions PG&E over power outages
Video of detectives confronting Tiffany Li with evidence shown to jurors
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home charged with murder
Neighbor blocks SF alleyway with plywood to keep homeless, drug dealers out
Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers affected by shutoffs
Show More
NC deputy saves Halloween for little boy after fire
Complimentary mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in SF
Police: DUI suspect kills woman, dog asleep in car in Santa Rosa
Calif. first state to mandate later school start times
Thousands of scooters to hit San Francisco city streets
More TOP STORIES News