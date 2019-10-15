5 hurt in accident involving cable car on San Francisco's Nob Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Nob Hill in San Francisco Monday.The incident involved a cable car that was headed toward Union Square on Muni's Powell and Hyde Line.The conditions of those injured are not known at this time.ABC7's Sky 7 chopper flew above the scene along Washington Street, near Jones Street.Video shows transportation officials and police at the scene.It appears that a truck was involved in the collision.SFPD and Muni are both investigating what happened.