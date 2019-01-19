5 shot, 3 killed after homeowner opens fire on suspects during apparent home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Police have cleared the scene where 5 men where shot by a homeowner with a fully loaded AK-47, killing 3.

By
HOUSTON --
Authorities are investigating after dozens of shots were fired in east Houston.

According to a detective, the incident began as a home invasion at the 7000 block of Sherman.

Authorities say the homeowner defended himself when the suspects entered the home. Following the shooting, the suspects fled from the scene.

ABC13 Exclusive interview with witness
EMBED More News Videos

A witness at the scene says he went outside when he heard the shots to make sure he wasn't dreaming.


Police have set up a perimeter stretching from Harrisburg to Sherman to Capitol, along 71st Street.

At another scene, a vehicle was found about two blocks from the shooting, where a man was found dead in the backseat.

Authorities say that out of five people shot, three of them died. All were suspects in the alleged home invasion.

A witness at the scene says he went outside when he heard the shots to make sure he wasn't dreaming.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say the homeowner defended himself when the suspects entered the home. Following the shooting, the suspects fled from the scene.



In the exclusive interview, the man added he saw two other guys in the front of the home, on the ground.

"I heard around five or six gunshots. I'm pretty sure there were more before that," he said.

At some point, officers with guns drawn were seen searching a port-a-potty.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Follow Katherine Marchand on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghomicide investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump makes major announcement regarding government shutdown
PHOTOS: 2019 Women's March across Bay Area
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Free pet food offered to workers impacted by shutdown
Strangers pay respect at Vietnam veteran's funeral
Food banks helping unpaid TSA workers during shutdown
Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades
Show More
East Bay 5-year-old fights rare disease, needs bone marrow transplant
1st murder sentence commuted after passage of 'accomplice' law
CA basketball team told to 'tone it down' after 116-10 victory
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
More News