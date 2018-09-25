6-year-old Modesto boy allegedly abducted by father found safe

A 6-year-old Modesto boy who police say was abducted by his father has been found safe, the Alameda County Sheriff's office reports.

MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The Alameda County Sheriff's office has confirmed an AMBER ALERT is over after a missing child and his father were found safe at a hotel in Dublin.

Modesto police say John Cosso forced his way into his estranged girlfriend's home yesterday and took his son named Jayce Cosso. John has tattoos on his face.

Late last night police revealed they were also looking for this woman, Renee Quijada as a person of interest in the abduction. But again, investigators say the AMBER ALERT has been called off.

The father has been detained and son is with Dublin Police.
