The most common COVID-19 vaccine scams: What you need to know

RELATED: Bay Area COVID-19 tracker
While our health care workers risk their lives to save ours, and those who qualify for the vaccine line up, con men are trying to electronically pick your pocket. Here are the most common scams.
- You are OFFERED EARLY ACCESS to the vaccine. No legit organization is doing that.
- You are offered a place on a WAITING LIST for a FEE. No one will reach out to you offering a place on the waiting list for money.
- An email offers to have the VACCINE SHIPPED directly TO YOU. That is not happening. Hospitals and pharmacies are having a tough time getting their fair share as it is.
The scammers could ask for money or personal information. Your best bet is to only deal with people and organizations already you know and trust.
RELATED: Face masks showing up in mail are part of latest scam
And if you are approached by a scammer, John Breyault from The National Consumer League says to report it.
"If I was mugged on the street or someone stole my car, I wouldn't blame myself for that happening. I would report it as a crime to the police," he says. "Unfortunately, when we're talking about fraud, it's a crime that is historically underreported. People tend to blame themselves, they tend to be afraid of reporting it."
Remember, these con men are good at their job and you are not the only one being approached or fooled.
The Federal Trade Commission says you should ignore offers from those you do not know for vaccinations and treatments.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.