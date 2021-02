The most common COVID-19 vaccine scams: What you need to know

You are OFFERED EARLY ACCESS to the vaccine. No legit organization is doing that.



You are offered a place on a WAITING LIST for a FEE. No one will reach out to you offering a place on the waiting list for money.



An email offers to have the VACCINE SHIPPED directly TO YOU. That is not happening. Hospitals and pharmacies are having a tough time getting their fair share as it is.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every new crisis comes with scammers using your concerns to rip you off. The coronavirus pandemic is no different.While our health care workers risk their lives to save ours, and those who qualify for the vaccine line up, con men are trying to electronically pick your pocket. Here are the most common scams.The scammers could ask for money or personal information. Your best bet is to only deal with people and organizations already you know and trust.And if you are approached by a scammer, John Breyault from The National Consumer League says to report it."If I was mugged on the street or someone stole my car, I wouldn't blame myself for that happening. I would report it as a crime to the police," he says. "Unfortunately, when we're talking about fraud, it's a crime that is historically underreported. People tend to blame themselves, they tend to be afraid of reporting it."Remember, these con men are good at their job and you are not the only one being approached or fooled.The Federal Trade Commission says you should ignore offers from those you do not know for vaccinations and treatments.