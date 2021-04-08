Airfare deals are out there, but only for certain tickets

"We vowed not to do this until we're clear to go, but you know, we work pretty stressful jobs, so we took a chance," Purcell says, "and here we are, we're booked for Maui in May."
It has been hard putting off vacations; just ask Pleasanton's Debra Littrell.
"We are die-hard travelers; whenever we can afford to go, we go, and so I just jumped at the chance to book just a little Hawaii trip," she says. "Just so that we'd be able to get on a plane and go somewhere."
If you are ready to book travel again, be aware the rules have changed for the better. Changing flight dates used to be reserved for big-buck flyers. Now, even yahoos like you and me are getting a break.
Scott Keyes keeps track of these things. Scott Keyes is the "Scott" in Scott's Cheap Flights. He says if you want in on this deal you have to pay attention.
"You can actually change your dates, without having to pay any penalty to do so," Keyes explains. "If your new flights are more expensive, you do have to cover the fare difference, but on most airlines, if your new flight is cheaper you actually get the difference back in the form of a travel credit."
"There is a loophole the size of Texas," Keyes says, "and that's that it doesn't apply to basic economy fares."
So, the deal doesn't work with many of the rock-bottom fares, unless you fly Southwest, where most flight changes have long been free.
As for inexpensive flights, there are some amazing pandemic deals still out there, but if you wait too long, Keyes says they'll be gone.
"If you wait to book your summer flights until, let's say May, chances are there's not going to be many or any cheap flights left by then," he says.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.