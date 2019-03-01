7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru

EMBED <>More Videos

7.0 earthquake strikes Peru

Updated an hour ago
LIMA, Peru -- The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 has struck southern Peru.

The temblor's epicenter was 27 kilometers (16 miles) north-northeast of Azangaro and it had a depth of around 260 kilometers (160 miles). The earthquake struck at 3:50 a.m. (0850 GMT).

RELATED: How earthquakes are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean

Officials say the quake will likely not generate a tsunami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
earthquakeus world
TOP STORIES
PG&E admits power line 'probable cause' of deadly Camp Fire
North Bay residents dealing with aftermath of flooding
ABC7 seeks to defends its winning title at annual Lucasfilm Trivia Night fundraiser
Warriors' Durant (rest) misses 1st game of season
Tesla to close 'many' stores, shift to online-only sales
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
Siblings killed in crash were on their way to visit father In hospital
Show More
1 killed in quadruple shooting in Oakland
Tahoe Ski Season extended thanks to record snowfall
Sebastopol fills with flood water, some now calling it 'Sebasto-pool'
San Jose metro tops 'most expensive homes' list
Russian River flooding: Comparison shows water receding slowly in Guerneville
More TOP STORIES News