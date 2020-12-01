Fan-favorite McRib returns to McDonald's on Wednesday

The McRib sandwich returns to McDonald's on Wednesday.
good morning to everyone who asked how i was doing last week— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 30, 2020
and to everyone else...McRib is back 12.2
The fan-favorite will be available for a limited time at all 14,000 locations across the U.S.
Before the sandwich arrives, the fast food chain is giving away 10,000 free McRibs for fans who shave.
To enter to win, post a picture of your baby-smooth face on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #shave4mcribsweepstakes and tag Mcdonald's in the post.
k giving them away only IF you shave bc beards + McRib sauce don’t mix. post ur clean-shaven selfie on ur public profile with #shave4mcribsweepstakes and @mcdonalds. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 30, 2020
First 10,000 could get a free McRib via @ubereats.
ends 12/2. 50 US/DC 18+. rules at https://t.co/nsblLbdMHw https://t.co/RlrQ4My1Tx
Don't worry if you don't have a beard though! McDonald's encouraged people on Twitter to "post your clean face selfie" regardless of your facial hair.
The winners will receive a code for a free sandwich through McDelivery or Uber eats.