OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- People living in Oakland can now text 911 during an emergency to get a hold of police.The Oakland Police Department launched the service Thursday.If you use it, include the details of your emergency and your location in the text message.Dispatchers may text back with follow up questions.The department says the service is not available in all parts of the city yet, because it's being rolled out.You can always call 911 if texting doesn't work.