You can now text BART police during non-emergency situations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you ride BART, you can now request help during non-emergency situations from police via text messages.
Users can even send pictures to BART Police via their smart phones.
However, BART Police say you should call 911, or contact the train operator, if you're reporting a life-threatening situation like a medical emergency or a crime in progress.
The number for Text BART Police is (510) 200-0992.
The line will be in operation 24 hours per day and seven days per week.
