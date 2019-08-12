SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A car break-in overnight in San Francisco drew a huge police response.
The Chronicle reports it was a rental that belonged to Alex Rodriguez, A-Rod, and half-a-million dollars' worth of electronics, jewelry and other items were stolen.
The SUV was at 4th and Brannan Streets in the South of Market neighborhood- parked outside Marlowe Restaurant.
Rodriguez was in town for the Giants-Phillies game. He is part of the ESPN Sunday Night baseball announcing team that worked Sunday night's game.
Baseball star Alex Rodriguez has $500K worth of items stolen from car in San Francisco, sources say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More