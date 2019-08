Baseball star Alex Rodriguez has $500K worth of items stolen from car in San Francisco, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A car break-in overnight in San Francisco drew a huge police response. The Chronicle reports it was a rental that belonged to Alex Rodriguez, A-Rod, and half-a-million dollars' worth of electronics, jewelry and other items were stolen.The SUV was at 4th and Brannan Streets in the South of Market neighborhood- parked outside Marlowe Restaurant.Rodriguez was in town for the Giants-Phillies game. He is part of the ESPN Sunday Night baseball announcing team that worked Sunday night's game.