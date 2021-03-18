'A Touch of Disney': Limited capacity dining event set to begin at Disney California Adventure on Thursday

The sold-out event will offer fan-favorite food and drinks from around the Disneyland Resort, such as churros and DOLE Whips, plus new items. Guests were able to make reservations for Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge.
Guests will also be able to wave to their favorite Disney and Pixar characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Joy and Sadness.
Parkgoers can also "pop in at unique photo locations," including posing for a picture in front of a Pixar Play Parade float, according to Disney Parks Blog.
Admission to the event at $75 and includes admission, parking, unlimited PhotoPass downloads and a $25 dining card.
Disneyland, California Adventure Park to reopen April 30, Disney announces
"A Touch of Disney" marks the latest chapter in a gradual reopening of Disneyland Resort, which was temporarily shut down last March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Downtown Disney reopened at limited capacity last July, and on Wednesday Disney CEO revealed that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are slated to reopen at limited capacity on April 30.
"We're ready to make magic all over again," Chapek said in an interview with ABC7. "We're certainly going to be operating with capacity constraints, but at the same time it's going to be that Disney experience that everyone has come to expect."
Health officials' loosening of coronavirus restrictions was prompted by improving COVID-19 trends across the state.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and ABC7.