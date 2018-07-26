ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday

Personalize your weather by entering a location.
EMBED </>
Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO)
Thursday, July 26, 2018 09:20PM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, July 26, 2018.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Marsh Fire in Clayton scorches 247 acres, 75 percent contained
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
BART riders increasingly concerned with safety
711 migrant children won't be reunited with parents by deadline: Official
Proposals to carve California into multiple states likely to continue
Back-to-back armed robberies at Fruitvale BART parking lot
Consumer Reports helps you what to look for when buying a kitchen appliance
Twitter post makes shop owner's forgotten anniversary into a day he will never forget
Show More
Facebook faces a day of reckoning, at least on Wall Street
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Facebook selloff puts pressure on Zuckerberg
Coinbase customer loses username and couldn't retrieve it
New 49er Richard Sherman earns $2 million bonus for passing physical
More News