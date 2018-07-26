ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday

Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Top Stories
Marsh Fire in Clayton scorches 247 acres, 75 percent contained
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
BART riders increasingly concerned with safety
711 migrant children won't be reunited with parents by deadline: Official
Proposals to carve California into multiple states likely to continue
Back-to-back armed robberies at Fruitvale BART parking lot
Consumer Reports helps you what to look for when buying a kitchen appliance
Twitter post makes shop owner's forgotten anniversary into a day he will never forget
Facebook faces a day of reckoning, at least on Wall Street
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Facebook selloff puts pressure on Zuckerberg
Coinbase customer loses username and couldn't retrieve it
New 49er Richard Sherman earns $2 million bonus for passing physical
