One person was killed Sunday night near the Isabel Avenue offramp of westbound Interstate 580, according to the California Highway Patrol website.

1 killed after being hit by vehicle on I-580 off-ramp in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- One person was killed Sunday night near the Isabel Avenue offramp of westbound Interstate 580, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP received calls at 9:22 p.m. about vehicles swerving to miss something in the road.

Officers found two people down in the roadway, possibly related to a report of an Uber driver being assaulted, who later drove away.

Caltrans says the Uber driver first reported being assaulted by his passengers sometime around 9:30 p.m.

Caltrans says the passengers then got out of the Uber while the driver continued onto Isabel Avenue.

The two people were then hit after they got out, killing one.

Right now it appears the two were hit in the off-ramp lanes shortly after it separates from 580.

It is unclear whether these two passengers were hit by another car or the Uber vehicle itself.

The Alameda County Coroner was reportedly called at 9:47 p.m.

We will keep you posted as soon as we learn more.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live