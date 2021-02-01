Adonal Foyle shares about his latest children's book 'Too-Tall Foyle Learns His Alphabet'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former NBA player and current "After The Game" star Adonal Foyle joined ABC7 News' at 11 a.m. to discuss what he has been up to during the pandemic and about his most recent children's book.
From trying to plant a vineyard to catching up with family, ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui caught up with Foyle and asked him the purpose behind his three-book series, "Too-Tall Foyle."
"It's about growing the confidence, growing the kind of belief in in themselves and sometimes that's usually the last to be reflected," Foyle said. "So one of the most important things, part of the real reason for writing this book is to really say to kids is, that whatever you have, you have an opportunity to own it and own it means that you have to embrace it and step in to your purpose."
Foyle's most recent book, "Too-Tall Foyle Learns His Alphabet" is available on his website here.
