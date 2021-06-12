1 dead, 2 injured after suspected DUI driver crashes into San Jose outdoor dining area, police say

It happened at the Agave Sports Bar in the 500 block of West Alma Avenue.
Police say one of the victims was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries.
According to a tweet from SJPD, the driver has been arrested for possibly driving under the influence.
2/ The driver is currently under arrest for suspected alcohol influence.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 12, 2021
More info when it becomes available.
TOC 9:06 PM
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.