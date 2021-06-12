1 dead, 2 injured after suspected DUI driver crashes into San Jose outdoor dining area, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was killed and two others were injured Friday night after a truck crashed into the outdoor dining area of a San Jose restaurant, according to police.

It happened at the Agave Sports Bar in the 500 block of West Alma Avenue.

Police say one of the victims was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries.

According to a tweet from SJPD, the driver has been arrested for possibly driving under the influence.



