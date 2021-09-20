Arts & Entertainment

Anthony 'AJ' Johnson, 'Friday' actor and comedian, has died

By Marianne Garvey
EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

Anthony "AJ" Johnson, an actor and comedian best known for his performance as Ezal in "Friday," has died, his representative LyNea Bell told CNN Monday. He was 55.

"The world of Comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony "AJ" Johnson," Bell said in a statement. "He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold."

No cause of death has been publicly shared.

Anthony-Johnson

Anthony "AJ" Johnson is seen here in 1998's "I Got the Hook Up." Johnson passed away at the age of 55.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images



Beyond his memorable performance in the 1995 hit film "Friday," Johnson also appeared in "House Party," "Menace II Society," "Lethal Weapon 3," "The Players Club" and "B.A.P.S" His television credits include "Martin" and "Malcolm & Eddie."

His "Friday" co-star Ice Cube took to Twitter to pay tribute, writing, "Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn't bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday..."

Johnson is survived by his wife Lexis, three children, and his two siblings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorcelebrity deathscomedianu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News