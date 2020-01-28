Kobe Bryant crash: All 9 bodies recovered from Calabasas helicopter crash site

Recovery efforts proved difficult in the rugged terrain near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner. Investigators were able to reach the crash site by ATVs Monday morning, one day after three bodies were recovered from the scene.
"The search continued for the other six helicopter occupants. Soon after, their bodies were located, removed from the crash site and transported to the department's Forensic Science Center," the coroner's office said in a statement.
Investigators will now conduct body examinations on the victims, officials said.
Sunday's crash also killed two coaches at schools in Orange County, the wife and daughter of one of those coaches, the pilot, and a mother and her daughter.
RELATED: Calabasas helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Bryant's helicopter left Santa Ana in Orange County shortly after 9 a.m. and circled for a time just east of the 5 Freeway, near Glendale. Air traffic controllers noted poor visibility around Burbank, just to the north, and Van Nuys, to the northwest.
After holding up the helicopter for other aircraft, they cleared the Sikorsky S-76 to proceed north along the 5 Freeway through Burbank before turning west to follow the 101 Freeway.
Shortly after 9:40 a.m., the helicopter turned again, toward the southeast, and climbed to more than 2,000 feet. It then descended and crashed into the hillside at about 1,400 feet, according to data from Flightradar24. Data also revealed the chopper lost control about 15 seconds before impact.
When it struck the ground, the helicopter was flying at about 184 mph and descending at a rate of more than 4,000 feet per minute, the data showed.
The chopper went down in Calabasas, where Bryant's nearby Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks was holding a basketball tournament Sunday. Bryant and his young daughter were on their way to a travel basketball game along with another player and parent.
RELATED: Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
The debris field is described as bigger than a football field, spanning an area of 500 to 600 feet. The impact crater is located on a hillside 1,085 feet above sea level. Pieces of the wreckage are on both sides of the hill.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but dense fog at the time was such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department grounded their helicopters.
Justin Green, an aviation attorney in New York who flew helicopters in the Marine Corps, believes weather may have contributed to the crash. Pilots can become disoriented in bad weather, losing track of which direction is up. Green said a pilot flying an S-76 would be instrument-rated, meaning they could fly the helicopter without relying on visual cues from outside.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department's choppers would not have left their airport in Long Beach in such weather conditions.
But he noted that the department's choppers are smaller and less sophisticated in terms of electronics than the S-76.
RELATED: What caused deadly helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others? Aviation expert weighs in here
The NTSB confirmed that weather is one of several factors that investigators are examining. They are asking the public to send in any pictures they may have taken in the area of the crash that morning.
Weather pictures can be emailed to: witness@ntsb.gov.
Among other things, federal transportation safety investigators will also look at the pilot's history, the chopper's maintenance records and the records of its owner and operator, said NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy at a news conference.
The helicopter did not carry a "black box" recording flight data and was not required to have one, Homendy said. But the pilot had an iPad that had some data, including a flight plan and weather briefings. Investigators may be able to examine other electronics from the aircraft for evidence.
The National Transportation Safety Board typically issues a preliminary report within about 10 days that will give a rough summary of what investigators have learned. A ruling on the cause can take a year or more.
VIDEO: New mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter