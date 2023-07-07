Bay Area's Sabrina Ionescu named cover athlete for NBA 2K24's WNBA Edition

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 2K announced Friday that the Bay Area's own and New York Liberty guard, Sabrina Ionescu, will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition.

Ionescu is coming off her first career All-Star selection and All-WNBA Second Team honors in 2022 and is a rising star in the WNBA.

"I'm excited to represent this iconic franchise as an NBA 2K24 cover athlete. My brothers and I played NBA 2K as kids, making this moment a full-circle experience to join this exclusive list of basketball legends," said Ionescu. "Being in the company of some of the W's greatest players is a dream come true."

Ionescu played four years of varsity basketball at Miramonte High School in Orinda where she earned many accolades including Gatorade Player of the Year and being named a McDonald's All-American.

2K also unveiled that 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Kobe Bryant will grace the cover of NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition cover athlete.

The game will be released worldwide on Sept. 8.