Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday

The event's date of 2/8/24 reflects the jersey numbers of Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

ABC7 will stream the unveiling of Kobe Bryant's statue at Crypto.com Arena at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8.

LOS ANGELES -- Kobe Bryant's statue at Star Plaza will be unveiled Thursday, and it is sure to be an emotional day for the Lakers and their fans.

The Lakers will wear their Black Mamba uniforms, which were co-designed by Bryant.

Four years after his tragic death in a helicopter crash, Bryant's legacy is being carried on by the league's next wave of players. Jalen Williams has a collage of Bryant photos as his phone lock screen, and the first tattoo he ever got was a portrait of Bryant's face.

ABC7 will stream the event at Crypto.com Arena, which gets underway at 3:30 p.m. The timing of the event was important for the numerology: Thursday is Feb. 8, 2024 -- 2/8/24 -- a calendar date that not only includes both of Bryant's numbers, but the No. 2 that his late daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash, wore as a budding basketball phenom.

It will be the 12th statue at Star Plaza.

Watch the event live when it happens on the ABC7 app or wherever you stream.

ESPN contributed to this report.