All-clear issued following bomb threat at 2 San Jose courthouses

A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of two courthouses in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of two courthouses in San Jose on Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office tweeted that no bombs or explosives were found and they are now resuming regular operations.

The threat was received at 9:11 a.m. at the Downtown Superior Courthouse at 191 North First Street and the Old Courthouse at 161 North First Street, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies and K-9 units swept the courthouses and people are being asked to avoid the area of First Street and East James Street, sheriff's officials said as of 10:40 a.m.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
