'There wasn't a dry eye in the building': 9/11 firefighter with ALS enjoys daughter's wedding day

Dennis Snider answered the call of duty at Ground Zero after 9/11, and for the last 15 years, he's been bravely battling a rare form of ALS.
When his daughter Tenaya recently tied the knot, Snider was at her side, sharing in the joy in his motorized wheelchair.
They then made it onto the dance floor for the more than appropriate song "Sweet Child of Mine."
Tenaya's brother shared images from the reception, later writing "there wasn't a dry eye in the building."
