Ammunition in carry-on luggage prompts security checkpoint closure at SFO

A passenger left a checkpoint at SFO without getting rid of several rounds of ammunition in his carry-on luggage, according to airport officials.

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- Officials are investigating a security incident at San Francisco International Airport this morning.

A passenger left a checkpoint without getting rid of several rounds of ammunition in his carry-on luggage, according to an SFO spokesperson. There is no information to substantiate that a firearm made it through security, airport officials say.

TSA and law enforcement are interviewing that passenger.

Three checkpoints leading to Terminal 3 were closed for about 45 minutes, but have since reopened.
