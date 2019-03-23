Ammunition in carry-on luggage prompts security checkpoint closure at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- Officials are investigating a security incident at San Francisco International Airport this morning.A passenger left a checkpoint without getting rid of several rounds of ammunition in his carry-on luggage, according to an SFO spokesperson. There is no information to substantiate that a firearm made it through security, airport officials say.TSA and law enforcement are interviewing that passenger.Three checkpoints leading to Terminal 3 were closed for about 45 minutes, but have since reopened.