jeopardy

Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' run comes to an end with loss to Rhone Talsma

EMBED <>More Videos

Amy Schneider details historic 'Jeopardy!' run

Amy Schneider's historic run on "Jeopardy!" ended on Wednesday's episode after a 40-game winning streak.

Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, lost Wednesday to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. She had a sizeable lead until Final Jeopardy when she dropped to second place after failing to produce an answer against her $8,000 bet. The episode began to air early Wednesday afternoon in certain markets in the Eastern and Central time zones.

Her list of accomplishments during her time on "Jeopardy!" is long: She is the winningest woman in the show's history and one of only four people to surpass $1 million in regular-season winnings.

Earlier this week, she unseated Matt Amodio to claim the second-place spot for most consecutive games won in the show's history.

"The best part for me has been being on TV as my true self, expressing myself, representing the entire community of trans people and...just being a smart, confident woman doing something super normal like being on 'Jeopardy!'" Schneider told George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on "Good Morning America" Monday morning.

While her regular-season play has come to an end, Schneider has earned a spot in the show's tournament of champions - the first openly trans person to do so. She'll be competing in the tournament alongside Amodio, who won $1,518,601 during his 38-game streak last year.

EMBED More News Videos

Amy Schneider has been a "Jeopardy!" fan her whole life. Now, she's become the first trans contestant to qualify for the 'Tournament of Champions.'



"I'm definitely looking forward to it. I'm also a little bit intimidated by it. When I first started, I wasn't sure if I might be going up against Matt Amodio and I was really hoping I wouldn't. And now it turns out I'm going to have to anyway," she said Monday on "GMA."

Schneider added: "It's going to be really challenging; a lot of strong players there, but it should be a lot of fun."

Throughout her run on the show, Schneider has fulfilled a prediction made by her 8th-grade classmates in Dayton, Ohio: She was voted most likely to be a "Jeopardy!" contestant based on her geography and spelling bee prowess.

Click here to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiongame showotrcjeopardy
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' super champ Amy Schneider challenged to trivia on ABC7
Amy Schneider now has 2nd most consecutive 'Jeopardy!' wins
Amy Schneider details historic 'Jeopardy' run on 'GMA': VIDEO
Report: Amy Schneider would consider hosting 'Jeopardy!'
TOP STORIES
Newlyweds targeted in SF attempted robbery on their wedding day
ICU beds more than 80% full in 5 Bay Area counties, data shows
Teen loses thousands on Zelle after getting offer to be a 'sugar baby'
Justice Stephen Breyer's 'pragmatism' behind decision to retire
All clear given in Hercules neighborhood after lockdown, police say
Here's how you can win free tickets to NFC Championship game
Triple stabbing suspect killed in Hwy 85 crash, police say
Show More
'Jeopardy!' super champ Amy Schneider challenged to trivia on ABC7
San Bruno jewelry store owner confronts smash-and-grabbers
EXCLUSIVE: Mom reacts to murder charge in daughter's overdose
49ers prep for 3rd meeting against Rams this season
2 cases of omicron sub-variant BA.2 detected in Santa Clara Co.
More TOP STORIES News