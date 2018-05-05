Anonymous gun buyback held in Redwood City

A gun buyback event is seen in Redwood City, Calif. on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --
An anonymous gun buyback event was held in Redwood City as part of a countywide program initiated by citizens, sheriff's officials said.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier is expected to attend the event at 1402 Maple St. running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any individual can surrender firearms with no questions asked.

Those do so can receive as much as $100 cash for a handgun, shotgun or rifle, and up to $200 cash for an assault rifle, according to sheriff's officials.

A group of citizens from San Carlos, Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback," were a driving force behind gun buyback events in cities including San Carlos, Belmont, Burlingame, San Mateo and others.

"Every gun turned in is potentially one less gun stolen and used in a homicide; one less gun used in a suicide; one less gun accidentally shot by a child," Speier said in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun buybackgunsgun safetypolicegun lawsjackie speierRedwood City
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News