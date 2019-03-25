Anonymous threat prompts increased security at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- An anonymous threat was made over social media about a possible shooting at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, according to police.San Mateo police said they have not been able to identify the person to determine the "veracity, credibility and specific nature of the threat."Police have instituted patrols in and around the school. They will also increase uniformed and plain-clothes presence in the area.The increased "security presence is not meant to cause concern, but rather to reassure our school community," police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact San Mateo Police at (650) 730-9748