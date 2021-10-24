Boy with cerebral palsy, famous for his elaborate Halloween get-ups, reveals 2021 costume

In 2019, his dad strapped mannequins to his wheelchair for a Blue Man Group costume, and two years prior, he sported an entire replica "Wheel of Fortune" when dressed up as a game show contestant.
This year, the answer to the question, "What are we going to do?" is "Ferris Bueller's Day Off!"
SEE ALSO: Anthony's Halloween: Melrose Park boy dresses up as Blue Man Group
The Chicago-area 12-year-old unveiled a homemade 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California for his take on the 1986 movie's Cameron Frye Friday night.
The costume includes Ferris Bueller and Sloane Peterson dummies along with Anthony, wearing Cameron's iconic Detroit Red Wings jersey.
"We're telling all of our [ Chicago] Blackhawks family, 'Don't be mad for this year's pass. This is only for this year,'" his mom Deanna said.
Parents Deanna and Tony Alfano go all-in every Halloween to make sure their son shines. It's something they worry about other days: Anthony has cerebral palsy, is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair.
"I wish he could be running around with the kids, but this is his time to just be the guy," Tony Alfano said.
The couple started the "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" project in August, with an amazing eye for detail down to the mileage.
But unlike Cameron, Anthony was all smiles when he reveal the get-up at the Haunt on Hirsch Street event in Melrose Park, Illinois.
"I love it. I mean, this fills me up," Tony Alfano said.
"All these people here is what makes it so exciting for us and so exciting for him," Deanna Alfano added.
The Alfanos have created elaborate costumes for Anthony since his first Halloween when they dressed him as Elvis complete with bedazzled pants and gold sunglasses with sideburns.
"From there it snowballed," said Deanna Alfano, who focuses on the costumes' style while Tony Alfano focuses on their construction.
Some of their creations -- including the Lincoln Memorial housed inside a snow globe and Beetlejuice -- have gone viral.
"This is a perfect day, perfect thing for him. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right," Tony Alfano said.
The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.