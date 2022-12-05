Arrest made in attack on Bay Area fast food employee trying to defend special needs teen

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch police say they have arrested a suspect in an attack on a Habit Burger Grill worker that caused her to lose an eye.
Surveillance video shows the assistant manager at the restaurant in Antioch being attacked as she tried to help a teen with special needs.
Nineteen-year-old Bianca Palomera immediately went into surgery to try and save her right eye, but it was unsuccessful.
