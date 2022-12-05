  • Watch Now

Arrest made in attack on Bay Area fast food employee trying to defend special needs teen

Antioch police will hold a press conference on the arrest at 4:30 p.m.

J.R. Stone Image
ByJ.R. Stone via KGO logo
Monday, December 5, 2022 9:08PM
An employee of Antioch's Habit Burger Grill says she'll lose an eye due to a punch she took trying to stop a man from bullying a special needs teen.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch police say they have arrested a suspect in an attack on a Habit Burger Grill worker that caused her to lose an eye.

Surveillance video shows the assistant manager at the restaurant in Antioch being attacked as she tried to help a teen with special needs.

Nineteen-year-old Bianca Palomera immediately went into surgery to try and save her right eye, but it was unsuccessful.

VIDEO: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched trying to defend special needs teen

Antioch police will hold a press conference on the arrest at 4:30 p.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

Her family has created a GoFundMe page that can be found here.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

