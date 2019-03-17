Convicted felon arrested after huge stash of automatic weapons found in Antioch home

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch police have arrested a man after a search warrant uncovered numerous illegal firearms and firearm components.The weapons shown publicly include an AK-47-type rifle and two AR-15-style rifles, as well as multiple shotguns and pistols.Detectives say the suspect was manufacturing fully-automatic handguns and rifles on his own and selling them.They also revealed that the suspect is a convicted felon currently out on parole for robbery and was arrested on weapons charges.