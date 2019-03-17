arrest

Convicted felon arrested after huge stash of automatic weapons found in Antioch home

EMBED <>More Videos

An Antioch man was arrested on multiple weapons charges after illegal weapons found during search warrant.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch police have arrested a man after a search warrant uncovered numerous illegal firearms and firearm components.

The weapons shown publicly include an AK-47-type rifle and two AR-15-style rifles, as well as multiple shotguns and pistols.

Detectives say the suspect was manufacturing fully-automatic handguns and rifles on his own and selling them.

They also revealed that the suspect is a convicted felon currently out on parole for robbery and was arrested on weapons charges.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
antiocharrestweaponsus worldpoliceguns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Arrest warrant out for husband of North Carolina woman found dead, search underway
Body cam footage of Parkland shooter's arrest released
California high school teacher allegedly allowed classroom 'fight club'
YouTuber arrested in Mountain View travels cross country to confront Google
TOP STORIES
Oakland stands with Islamic Center following New Zealand tragedy
'After the Game' live inside Warriors' Chase Center on ABC7 now
CHP: Car in fatal accident on Hwy 4 has driver's side bullet holes
SF firefighters cheer cat to come down from pole
Missing Vallejo snowboarder found dead in Tahoe identified
Mayor serves as grand marshal at SF's annual St. Patrick's Day parade
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Show More
Exclusive: LA prosecutor Jon Hatami reveals trauma of abuse, kidnapping
17-year-old arrested for hitting senator with an egg
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, warmer for St. Patrick's Day
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
Hillsborough suing owner of iconic 'Flintstone House'
More TOP STORIES News