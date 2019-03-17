ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch police have arrested a man after a search warrant uncovered numerous illegal firearms and firearm components.
The weapons shown publicly include an AK-47-type rifle and two AR-15-style rifles, as well as multiple shotguns and pistols.
Detectives say the suspect was manufacturing fully-automatic handguns and rifles on his own and selling them.
They also revealed that the suspect is a convicted felon currently out on parole for robbery and was arrested on weapons charges.
Convicted felon arrested after huge stash of automatic weapons found in Antioch home
ARREST
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News