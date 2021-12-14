Antioch standoff suspect wore body armor, attempted to flee after setting fire, police reveal

ANTIOCH, CA. (KGO) -- There are new details on the Antioch standoff that ended with the suspect setting his home on fire before being shot and killed by police.

911 calls reveal the man was walking down the street shooting at homes and cars on Friday afternoon.

Antioch police say not only was he wearing camouflage clothing, but he was also wearing body armor.

He eventually barricaded himself in his home and continued to shoot.

Shortly after the fire started in the home, police say the man tried to escape through the backyard.

He encountered a SWAT team on the side of the home and was shot.

His name has not been released and no one else was hurt.

