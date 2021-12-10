investigation

Suspect accused of shooting at officers, residents dead after hours-long standoff in Antioch

By Tim Johns
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead after an hours-long standoff with police in Antioch, according to Antioch police.

It started around 1 p.m. when officers responded to reports of shots fired near Dove Court, in the area of James Donlon Blvd. and Hummingbird Drive.

RELATED: San Mateo police investigating murder-suicide after suspect barricaded in apartment, officials say

When police arrived on scene, they say they found a man armed with a rifle, actively shooting at cars and houses.

At one point, the suspect shot down a police drone that was attempting to survey the area, police said.

Residents nearby were ordered to shelter in place and were evacuated if it was safe to do so. Several streets were blocked off as police created a perimeter.

Additional support teams, including SWAT and medical were called to the scene.

RELATED: Armed suspect surrenders to police after hours-long standoff at Oakland business

Authorities say they spent several hours trying to make contact with the suspect.

During that time, police say the suspect repeatedly fired from inside the home in the direction of officers, and even other residents.

"Over the course of those several hours, the suspect repeatedly fired shots from inside the house, outside in the direction of officers as well as other residents," officer Darryl Saffold said.



Terri Bunting lives one block over from where the events were unfolding.

She says several officers came to her house in the afternoon, asking for access to her backyard to try and get a better vantage point.

Bunting tells ABC7 she never expected anything like this to happen in her neighborhood.

"It's pretty quiet. A lot of older people. People with kids, grandkids. Don't have a lot of problems," she explained.

RELATED: Barricaded man making threats in San Francisco hotel, city source says

After hours of stalemate, police say the suspect set fire to the inside of the garage.

The flames soon engulfed the house, and the man came outside where he was confronted by SWAT officers.

"After making contact with officers, they fired their weapons and the suspect was struck," Saffold said.

Police say the man received immediate medical attention, but was pronounced dead on the scene.

They wouldn't say if the man was armed or brandishing a weapon when he was shot.



No officer was injured here, but a community service officer who was directing traffic around the barricade was hit by a car.

He is in serious condition.

