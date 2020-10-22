Oakland police respond to armed double homicide suspect barricaded in building with hostage

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An armed double-homicide suspect is barricaded in an Oakland commercial building Thursday afternoon with a hostage, a police spokeswoman said.Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 1600 block of High Street.Police have established communication with the suspect and have repeatedly asked him to release the male hostage and surrender peacefully.The police communication with the man has been on and off, Oakland police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said as of 12:30 p.m.Police are not yet releasing any details of the double homicide.Several streets in the area are closed while police continue to negotiate with the suspect.