Armed, barricaded man making threats in San Francisco hotel, city source says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man with a gun is barricaded and threatening people at a hotel in San Francisco, a source with the city confirms.

The hotel is on Market and Valencia streets, in the Upper Market area.

It's one of the hotels where homeless people are being quarantined due to COVID-19.

Police are at the scene.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper marketsan franciscobarricaded manhotelhomelesspolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
Gov. Gavin Newsom releases revised state budget as unemployment soars
Berkeley proposes plan to turn outdoor spaces into restaurant dining areas
Pelosi, GOP exchange barbs over new economic relief package
3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order
Show More
Rapper E-40 donates 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to local prisons
Cats with no symptoms spread virus to other cats in lab test
'How to Get Away with Murder' finale: Cast, fans say goodbye
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News