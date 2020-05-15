Armed, barricaded man making threats in San Francisco hotel, city source says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man with a gun is barricaded and threatening people at a hotel in San Francisco, a source with the city confirms.
The hotel is on Market and Valencia streets, in the Upper Market area.
It's one of the hotels where homeless people are being quarantined due to COVID-19.
Police are at the scene.
It is unclear if anyone has been injured at this time.
