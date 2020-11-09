Police, SWAT respond to suspect barricaded inside San Mateo apartment, officials say

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo police and SWAT are negotiating with a possible homicide suspect to surrender to police, officials say.The suspect is inside an apartment building on S. Norfolk St. and Marina Ct. in San Mateo.The San Mateo Police Department says the incident is connected to a murder that happened on the 1700 block of Pierce Street around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.