Apple Fire spreads to 12,000 acres in Riverside County, destroys 1 home as evacuation orders remain in place

A wildfire in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County remained 0% contained on Saturday morning.
By
CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. -- A wildfire in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County remained 0% contained on Saturday morning after spreading to 12,000 acres and prompting mandatory evacuation orders, officials said.

At least one home and two outbuildings were destroyed by the Apple Fire, which began shortly before 5 p.m. Friday near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane. No injuries have been reported.

RELATED: 1 hospitalized after 2-alarm apartment building fire near SF's Fisherman's Wharf

Responding firefighters in the air and on the ground attacked the flames in an effort to protect homes that were threatened, performing water drops from helicopters and establishing fire lines.

EMBED More News Videos

As Southern California is hit by a scorching heat wave, a brush fire broke out in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County Friday evening, quickly burning at least 700 acres.


An evacuation order was issued for the area north of Cherry Valley Boulevard, west of Highland Springs Avenue and east of Beaumont Avenue. An evacuation center was established at Beaumont High School, located at 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont.

An evacuation warning was later issued for residents north of Wilson Street, who were urged to be prepared to leave if ordered.

RELATED: Massive 5-alarm fire burns multiple buildings in San Francisco's SOMA, Mission, forward progress stopped

Firefighters can again expect triple-digit temperatures in the area as they continue to battle the flames on Saturday.

Crews are expected to focus their efforts on the Banning Bluff area, said Captain Fernando Herrera of Cal Fire Riverside. "The fire made a good run last night, threatened a lot of the homes," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cherry valleyriverside countysouthern californiabrush firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Massive 5-alarm fire burns multiple buildings in SF
1 hospitalized after 2-alarm apartment building fire in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Struggling Alameda Co. hairstylists rally to reopen salons, group may defy county order
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
State orders San Mateo Co. to close specific indoor businesses by midnight
Yosemite National Park officials urging visitors to not speed after bear deaths
Bay Area banks, customers impacted by COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home
Show More
UCSF's artificial kidney project wins major award
Coronavirus live updates: Specific indoor businesses to close in San Mateo Co.
Marathon Martinez Refinery 'indefinitely idled'
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo joins plaintiffs over 2020 census count
More TOP STORIES News