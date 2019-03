null

Nearly 30 percent of the people surveyed by Wells Fargo say they'll have to work into their 80s, up from 25 percent a year ago. 70 percent say they expect to have to work part-time when they retire.

The average amount of money the people polled have saved is just $25,000.

The results are based on a Wells Fargo survey of 1,000 Americans earning less than $100,000 a year.