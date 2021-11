EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 was joined by a panel of psychologists, social workers and psychiatrists to discuss the mental health issues that we're all trying to cope with.

Ariana Grande is giving away $1 million worth of free therapy. She announced the give away on Twitter and is working with the e-counseling platform betterhelp.com According to the social media post, those who participate will be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month. After that, you'll have the option to renew and continue.The pop star let her followers know that it is "okay to ask for help." She also wrote "healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise!"