Army recruiters to receive Solder's Medals for providing life-saving measures to Tanforan shooting victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two Army recruiters will receive Soldier's Medals for providing life-saving measures to shooting victims at the Shops at Tanforan Mall in San Bruno back in July. Two teenagers were hurt in the shooting.

Staff Sgt. Isaiah Locklear took off his shirt to apply pressure to one man's gunshot wound. He later helped carry one of the victims on a stretcher. Staff Sgt. Michael Marl was asked to help a second victim who was shot in the leg.

RELATED: San Bruno police ID, arrest suspects in Tanforan Mall shooting investigation

The two men will be honored with the medals given for non-combat heroism. The ceremony will be at the Waterbar Restaurant on The Embarcadero in San Francisco on Friday afternoon.
