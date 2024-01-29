Arrests made after 6 bodies found in remote desert area in San Bernardino County, authorities say

EL MIRAGE, Calif. -- Arrests have been made several days after six bodies were found in a remote desert area near the San Bernardino County community of El Mirage, authorities said Monday.

Few details were immediately released about the development in the case, a homicide investigation that has left lingering questions about the causes of death and the identities of the deceased.

In a brief statement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that "arrests have been made in the multiple homicide case in El Mirage on January 23." The agency said more information will be provided at a 5 p.m. news conference. Our sister station ABC7 will livestream the news conference here.

Last week, deputies found the bodies of six people at a remote dirt crossroads in the Mojave Desert. The deputies were responding to a request for a wellness check when they reached the area off Highway 395 outside El Mirage around 8:15 p.m. Jan. 23 and found five of the bodies. The sixth was found the following morning, sheriff's spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said.

At the time, investigators could not immediately confirm how the people died. The area, about 20 miles northwest of Victorville, is so remote that the Sheriff's Department called in help from the California Highway Patrol's Aviation Division to find the scene.

Two vehicles were found at the crime scene. Video from AIR7 HD showed a dark blue SUV with a passenger window blown out and another door open.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.