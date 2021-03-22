goat

SF art gallery hosts baby goat cuddle sessions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many of us have not been able to hug the people we hold close to our hearts, but a San Francisco art gallery brought the next best thing.

Secession Art & Design in Bernal Heights arranged for baby goat cuddle sessions on Sunday.

"If they can't hug their grandparents, or family members or friends," said owner and curator of Secession Art and Design, Eden Stein. "Hugging a goat is the next best thing."

For $50, a group of four got a 20-minute cuddling appointment and a photo from artist and farmer Hillary Williams.

"It's always fun to expose people who don't have the opportunity to see the joys regularly of farm life in San Francisco," said Williams.

The goats live on Williams' homestead in Santa Rosa. They are all named after superstar artists like Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh, Freda Kahlo and Diego Rivera.
