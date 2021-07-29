entertainment

'Arthur' to end at PBS Kids after 25 years

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'Arthur' to end at PBS Kids after 25 years

"Arthur" is coming to an end after 25 years.

PBS Kids plans to end the iconic children's series, screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed during a recent interview on the "Finding DW" podcast.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said reruns will continue to be available on PBS Kids.

"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," Greenwald said in a statement.

RELATED | Alabama public TV bans an 'Arthur' episode with same-sex wedding
EMBED More News Videos

Public television in Alabama is refusing to air an episode of the children's show Arthur, that features a same-sex wedding.



"Arthur" is aimed at children ages 4 to 8. It stars 8-year-old aardvark Arthur and his family and friends, according to PBS Kids.

Waugh told the podcast: "Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago. I think (PBS) made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake."

She continued: "I don't know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end, but it did end."



Waugh developed the show based on the books by Marc Brown. The show is the longest-running children's animated series in the US and has won four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children's animated program.

The show ends with Season 25, which is set to air in the winter of 2022. It was previously renewed for four seasons in 2018. It premiered in October 1996.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmenttelevisionpbsarthur
ENTERTAINMENT
'Monday Night Raw' interrupted when fan goes after wrestler on live TV
LA's Staples Center to be renamed to Crypto.com Arena
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough says he has COVID-19
Britney freed: Judge terminates Spears' conservatorship
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News