Asian American woman on way to rally had sign stolen, punched in face in Manhattan

It happened late Sunday morning in Manhattan.
The 37-year-old woman was on her way to an Asian-American rally at the time of the attack.
The man apparently took a sign she was carrying to the rally, stomped on it and threw it into the garbage. When the victim asked the man why he did that, he punched her twice in the face with a closed fist.
The victim suffered a cut to her lip and a sprained ankle while chasing after the suspect. She was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex Hospital for treatment. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
The attacker is described as being approximately 6'1" tall, 200 pounds, with a medium complexion, slim build, black hair, last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black baseball hat, a black face mask, black sneakers and carrying a green backpack.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
