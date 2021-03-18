'This is horrific': SFPD to step up patrols amid string of violent attacks on Asian Americans

The latest attack occurred Wednesday morning on Market Street involving two elderly people.
They were attacked on the corner of Market and 7th streets in San Francisco. The incident happened shortly before ABC7 News talked to Police Chief Bill Scott about the escalating number of assaults against members of the Asian community.
"Yeah, that one I don't have details for you, but I'll follow up," explained Chief Scott.
Police later told us a 75-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were attacked, both are Asian. They were transported to the hospital after. Police say they were punched by a homeless man who was immediately arrested.
"Here in San Francisco we have seen a rise in hate crime against our elderly Asian community. I want to make it clear that we won't tolerate it," warned San Francisco Mayor, London Breed.
She said other major cities have seen an increase in Asian American-directed hate crimes. Early this morning Breed phoned the Mayor of Atlanta to express her condolences for the murder of eight people, mostly Asians, although investigators believe that crime was not racially motivated.
Regardless, San Francisco police have increased the number of patrols in predominately Asian neighborhoods.
"We have to investigate these cases with all resources brought to bear and we need to make arrests, which we have done. The Asian American and Pacific Islander community needs to know that we stand with them, we support them, this is horrific," said Chief Scott.
"I'm feeling scared of being out of the house," expressed Danilo Yu Chang, a travel agent who was attacked on Monday in San Francisco.
We showed Chief Scott an ABC7 News interview with Chang, who has now decided to leave the Bay Area.
"San Francisco is deteriorating. The old San Francisco is gone, all gone," Chang added
During this period of so many physical attacks, San Francisco has also seen burglaries go up significantly.
From January 1 through March 14 of 2020, there were 1,100 reported burglaries, compared to 1,698 during that same period this year.
"We still have a lot of work to do. We just have to keep at it," promised Chief Scott.