EXCLUSIVE: Video shows man's racist tirade before pepper spraying Asian gas station owner in Oakland

Shocking new video coming out of Oakland's Chinatown showing a man senselessly pushed to the ground has the community on high alert.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Asian gas station owner is speaking out after an explosive, racially-charged confrontation at his store in Oakland.Cwell, who doesn't want to reveal his last name, has owned the station along Broadway for about 20 years. He says he's used to dealing with all kinds of customers, but it was a customer who came in at around 11 a.m. Thursday wanting to pay with a pile of quarters that ultimately landed him in the ER.Surveillance video shows the customer in a gray hooded jacket place dozens of quarters in front of a cashier."My staff, she's like, 'well, wait, hold on there. You kind of have to take this to the bank because I can't fit this all in the till,'" says Cwell.You can see in the video, the customer disagrees with the cashier and Cwell comes into frame. He says what happened as he tried to smooth out the situation."He just started mouthing off... 'You should go back to China,' like that. We were just bursting out laughing because it was so unbelievable."Cwell says the situation shifted when the man threatened to come back again. Cwell followed him outside to capture the man's license plate number. That's when things took a nasty turn and Cwell started recording.In the video you can hear the man say behind his mask as he's looking directly into Cwell's camera "...go to China! F**k you man! You have a small d**k!"Cwell can be heard laughing and the man continues on."Go f**k your mama! Go f**k you mama! You're not from here! You're Asian! Small d**k! Small d**k!"While this portion can't be seen on camera, Cwell says what happened next was terrifying."He ends up reversing his car at me. I took it as an assault."Cwell says after he noticed the man reach into his pocket, he grabbed nearby cleaning spray to protect himself, but not before the man sprayed a substance into Cwell's face."The guy had pulled out his pepper spray and he had shot my face, arms. I ended up going to the ER to get taken care of," says Cwell.Station surveillance video show Cwell's staff rush to his aid as they call Oakland police. A police cruiser and officer are seen at the scene shortly after.Cwell plans to press charges- and shares this message with the Bay Area:"I totally appreciate that you let me share my story because this has got to stop. I hope this brings awareness that everybody goes through the same stuff. We just have to understand that and understand that we all have to work together."