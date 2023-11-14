Discover fun in the sun at the Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Oahu, Hawaii

O'AHU, Hawaii (KGO) -- From partaking in paddleboard yoga classes to tasting mickey-shaped shave ice, the Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa has endless activities for the whole family.

Anchor for ABC7 Mornings Reggie Aqui recently visited Oahu to explore what the resort has in store.

"It's what I consider to be the most Hawaiian of Hawaii resorts," said Aqui. "And I'm Hawaiian, so I should know."

First stop on Reggie's list? Paddleboard yoga classes.

Put your core strength to the test as you balance atop a paddleboard. A yoga instructor guides you through the intermediate class, and falling isn't so bad when you're in crystal blue ocean waters.

Other water activities include canoe rides, water slides, and an exclusive snorkeling experience right on the resort property, called Rainbow Reef.

"I'm told there are 1,000 fish in here, 50 types of species of fish," explained Aqui. "It is the only private snorkeling lagoon on Oahu, and I'm told the fish are friendly."

After fun in the sun, cool off with a sweet treat like Mickey Mouse-shaped shave ice. Papalua Shave Ice located near the resort's pool specializes in the Disney-inspired treat.

The Aulani Resort is also home to many of your favorite Disney characters. Guests can interact and take photos with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and more. Plus, various character experiences are included in your stay at the Aulani Resort.

