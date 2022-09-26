An abundance of activities await at Ka'anapali Beach in Maui

This world-renown destination is home to countless opportunities for adventure, modern luxury, and relaxation.

MAUI, Hawaii (KGO) -- By multiple publications, Ka'anapali is consistently chosen as the most beautiful, accessible, and pristine beach in the world. The world-renown destination is also home to countless opportunities for adventure, modern luxury, and relaxation.

"You've got easy access to parking, you've got easy access to restrooms, beautiful restaurants, you've got white sand beaches, you've got tremendously cool calm beautiful waters with outstanding marine life," said Mike Kelley, the president of Aqualani and Teralani.

The list goes on! At the far North end of Ka'anapali Beach, you'll find Black Rock, one of the most famous snorkeling locations on the planet.

"We have some amazing fish and sea life here, turtles, dolphins," said Kelley. "It's an incredible site, relatively untouched, beautiful coral."

After you dry off, explore Maui's awe-inspiring hiking trails, golf spas, the lively Front Street for delicious restaurants, and Whalers Village for shopping galore.

"There's a little bit of something for everyone," said Kevin Hancock, the Senior Sales Executive of the Westin Maui Resort & Spa.

Visitors can enjoy unforgettable stays at a variety of Ka'anapali Beach hotels all providing gorgeous views, local eats, and aloha spirit.

"We really see it as our responsibility to connect with guests and connect with others and spread our positivity and our energy to our guests, so that they leave here feeling better than when they came," said Hancock.