These Ka'anapali Beach resorts, hotels keep Hawaiian legacy alive

MAUI, Hawaii (KGO) -- Dive deep into more than Maui's porcelain blue water during your next trip to the island. A stay at a Ka'anapali Beach resort or hotel immerses visitors into Hawaii's thriving and evolving culture.

"Today's travelers, they're coming to learn something to gain an experience," said Makalapua Kanuha, the Director of Culture at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. "So, we have that opportunity to share the stories of our 'kupuna,' our ancestors, because many of the stories are passed down through us."

Iokepa Naeole, the Cultural Resource Specialist at the Ka'anapali Beach Hotel added, "We're not an extinct culture or a dying culture. We're living, thriving, evolving culture over here, and we want to share that with the rest of the world."

Ka'anapali's resorts and hotels allow guests to explore rich Hawaiian history with an abundance of traditional activities. Participate in ukulele classes, craft colorful leis, take a canoe ride, experience a luau, and more.

Best of all, staff at the hotels and resorts spend time sharing stories, history, and Aloha.

"I've sat with guests for hours to talk story, and they just get so amazed," said Kanuha. "We have an opportunity to share Aloha with them."

"Our guests, when they travel, they want to learn something from our native peoples," Kanuha said. "That's our commitment, sustaining our native people."

